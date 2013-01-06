Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:28 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Family of Four Displaced by Destructive Bedroom Fire at Santa Maria Home

Sunday afternoon blaze causes an estimated $140,000 in damage, leaves house uninhabitable

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 6, 2013 | 8:49 p.m.

A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in an upstairs bedroom of a Santa Maria home caused more than $140,000 in damage and displaced a family of four, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Five fire engines, including a water truck, responded about 1:50 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Chaparral Street, said Fire Chief Dan Orr.

The residents, who were downstairs at the time, called authorities after they smelled smoke coming from the second floor.

Firefighters contained the small blaze within 15 minutes of their arrival, after cutting a hole in the roof on the backside of the house, Orr said.

Fire crews were also called Sunday to a small fire inside a wall behind a fireplace in a Santa Maria home at 610 W. Ballestral Ave., which was extinguished shortly after the 11:24 p.m. call time by breaching an exterior stucco wall, according to Acting Battalion Chief Leonard Champion.

No one was hurt in either fire, and damage to that structure was estimated at $15,000, Champion said.

Orr said damage to the home on Chaparral was extensive – about $100,000 to the structure and another $40,000 for contents.

Neighbors comfort one of the residents of a Chaparral Street house badly damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Neighbors comfort one of the residents of a Chaparral Street house badly damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

“One room is a complete loss,” said Orr, noting that it was the bedroom where the fire started.

No outside damage was visible from the street, where some neighbors embraced one of the homeowners.

Orr said the family had lived in the house about six months.

The American Red Cross was providing housing for the parents, a daughter and a son, both in their 20s, because smoke damage made the home uninhabitable, Orr said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 