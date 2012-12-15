Felon Jailed on Multiple Charges After Santa Maria Chase

A 21-year-old man was arrested on weapons and other charges Friday after leading officers on a high-speed chase through northern Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Sergio Benny Castro was taken into custody at the end of the pursuit, which began at about 2:30 p.m., said Sgt. Daniel Cohen.

The chase started after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Castro’s vehicle, said Cohen, who added that during the pursuit, Castro tossed an object from his vehicle.

“At one point Castro threw an item out of his vehicle,” Cohen said. “This item was later recovered by SMPD and found to be a loaded handgun.”

Castro eventually yielded and was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition; felony evading a peace officer; possession of a firearm near school grounds; and violation of probation, Cohen said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

