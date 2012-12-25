Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:08 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Longtime Santa Maria Mayor Larry Lavagnino Steps Into Unfamiliar Retirement

After 10 years in the post, popular politician bids farewell to his ‘dream job’

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 25, 2012 | 3:54 a.m.

Larry Lavagnino sat in his Santa Maria home last week, looking at his wife of 25 years with an expression that seemed to say, “What now?”

The former mayor began giving retirement another shot Dec. 18 after stepping down from the post he’s proudly held for a decade.

Maybe this time retirement will stick.

At 77, Lavagnino told Noozhawk, he was ready to hand the reins of responsibility over to longtime friend and City Councilwoman Alice Patino, who was elected mayor in November.

“Emotionally, I was ready for it,” said Lavagnino, who was appointed to the City Council in 1996, and became mayor in 2002 after retiring from Pacific Interstate Co. “I’m retiring.”

As for what’s next for the city’s beloved native son, Lavagnino said he hopes not a whole lot.

“I’m at an age now where I read a lot and I nap a lot,” he joked. “I read about Rome and Greece. I have plenty of books lined up.”

The Santa Maria High School and Allan Hancock College graduate has a long list of accomplishments that he turns to as highlights and reasons for letting someone else lead a community that has grown from 10,000 people in the late 1940s and early ‘50s to more than 100,000 people today.

“Before I became the mayor, there was no new library,” said Lavagnino, who is the city’s third-longest tenured mayor. “ There were no (new) fire stations. There wasn’t a transit center. There wasn’t a brand-new police department building. There wasn’t a Santa Maria River Bridge.”

The biggest highlights in Lavagnino’s mind have been securing more than $46 million in federal funding toward making improvements to the Santa Maria River Levee, and voting for the new Santa Maria Public Library.

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center and four new fire stations also were constructed during his tenure.

“Now it’s up to them,” Lavagnino said of the new council. “I told the City Council before I left, I will not come back and second-guess you. I did my job, and now it’s on you.

“I think I left them in pretty darn good shape. I think they’re going to do a great job.”

Lavagnino said he was humbled during his last City Council meeting as he accepted so many compliments and remarks from fellow council members and residents.

Honesty, integrity and impartiality were among admirable qualities mentioned.

Patino joked that she’ll be calling Lavagnino for advice and taking it if she likes what the veteran has to say.

Many commented on what seems to be Lavagnino’s motto of saying, “Life is good.”

“It’s truly been a great ride,” said City Manager Rick Haydon. “Sir, you’ve been very good to the city of Santa Maria. You’re part of our family. You are our patriarch.”

Lavagnino was warmed by an unexpected, touching speech from his son, Santa Barbara County Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. When the younger Lavagnino choked back tears and called his father his best friend, the elder one couldn’t help but lose his composure.

“When he got up, I knew it was going to be emotional,” Lavagnino said. “He knows what it’s like to be an elected official. This is a really rough game.”

Lavagnino thanked city staff; his adoring, patient wife, Donna, and the rest of his small family; and the community for allowing him the privilege of being mayor of his hometown.

With newly acquired free time, Lavagnino said, he and his wife plan to travel, possibly to visit grown grandchildren who are spread throughout the country.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” he said. “My wife literally is the wind beneath my wings, like the song. I was out many, many nights. She’s a special, special lady.”

Their first stop will be Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia in a couple weeks, at which time Donna will finally have her husband all to herself.

“Then we’ll go from there,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 