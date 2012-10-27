Santa Maria Man Killed in Head-on Crash on Highway 166

A 31-year-old Santa Maria man was killed — and another man was injured — in a head-on crash Saturday on Highway 166 near New Cuyama, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, when the Santa Maria man, whose name was not released, was eastbound on Highway 166 near Kirschenmann Road east of New Cuyama in a 1999 Cadillac SLS, the CHP said.

He attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him, and failed to notice a 2011 Dodge Ram 4500, driven by a 44-year-old Cuyama man, that was westbound, the CHP said.

The vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lane, the CHP said.

The Santa Maria man was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was airlifted to Kern County Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries, the CHP said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

