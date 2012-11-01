Man Shot After Suspect Forces Way Into Home

Investigators were looking for a man who forced his way into a residence, shot a man, then fled early Thursday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at a home in the 400 block of East Park Street, and found a man inside who had a gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Sgt. Terry Flaa.

The Santa Maria man, whose name was not released, was taken to the Marian Regional Medical Center then airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment, but his injury is believed to be non-life threatening, Flaa said.

The subsequent investigation found that the suspect – described only as a man wearing dark clothing and a mask – forced his way into the home and fired multiple shots.

After the victim was hit by gunfire, the suspect fled, Flaa said.

The motive for the shooting remained under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 ext. 277, or call CrimeStoppers at 1.877.800.9100.

