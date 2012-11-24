Santa Maria Police Investigating Two Late-Night Armed Robberies

Santa Maria police are investigating two robberies — apparently unrelated — that occurred within minutes of one another late Thursday, a department spokesman said.

The first incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, when a 48-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint near the intersection of Sonya Lane and Depot Street, said Sgt. Terry Flaa.

The victim told officers he was initially confronted by two Hispanic females, and then two Hispanic males who threatened him with a knife, Flaa said.

The victim was robbed of property, and the suspects, who all appeared to be between the ages of 18 and 21, fled on foot, Flaa said.

About 10 minutes later, a clerk at a market in the 300 block of East Mill Street was robbed at gunpoint, Flaa said.

The male suspect, who fled on a bicycle, wore a mask over his face, Flaa said.

He was described at 5-foot-10 to 6 feet, 150-160 pounds, wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information about either incident is being asked to call CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.