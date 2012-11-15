Missing ‘At Risk’ Woman Found After Hours-Long Search

An elderly “at risk” woman was found late Wednesday night, some 10 hours after she was reported missing, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Florence Franta, 85, was last seen at about 2 p.m., when she left her residence in the 3500 block of Dickson Drive, said Sgt. Mark Norling.

She was found by police officers shortly before midnight at a business in the 1900 block of North Broadway, said Lt. Rico Flores.

“She was located in good health and was accompanied back home to her family,” Flores said.

Franta left her home in a 2003 silver Buick Century, possibly going to the area of College Drive and Main Street, Norling said.

“She has not contacted her family and has not been seen since,” Norling said before Franta was found.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.