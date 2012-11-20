Suspected Gang Member Facing Attempted-Murder Charge

A 19-year-old suspected gang member is facing an attempted-murder charge stemming from a shooting incident Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Raheem Jamal Coleman of Santa Maria was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $500,000, said Sgt. Terry Flaa.

Coleman is accused of shooting at a man, who was not injured and whose name was not released, at about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street, Flaa said.

“Coleman flashed gang-related hand signs and made reference to the victim testifying against his (Coleman’s) brother in a past criminal court case,” Flaa said. “Coleman then produced a handgun and shot at the victim before fleeing the area.”

Investigators located Coleman’s vehicle in the 200 block of East Inger Drive, and after maintaining surveillance on the vehicle for a few hours, observed him walking in the area, Flaa said.

Coleman was then taken into custody without incident, Flaa said.

A gun was located during a search of a residence in the 200 block of East Inger Drive, Flaa said.

A subsequent search was conducted at what is believed to be Coleman’s primary residence in the 1900 block of S. McClelland, Flaa said.

