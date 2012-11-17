Suspected Gang Member Jailed on Burglary Charge

A suspected gang member is facing burglary charges after being arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into a business, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Willie Holguin, 43, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of burglary and a street-gang enhancement, said Sgt. Daniel Cohen, a department spokesman.

Bail was set at $1.1 million.

Officers responded at about 7:25 a.m. Saturday to a burglar alarm at a business in the 2400 block of Professional Parkway, and found an unlocked door, Cohen said.

“A male suspect fled running out the back of the business toward the Town and Country Motel,” said Cohen, adding that the man was able to escape arrest at that time.

Subsequent investigation led investigators to a room at the motel, where they found Holguin hiding in a bathroom, Cohen said.

