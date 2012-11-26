Three Injured in Early-Morning Head-On Crash

Two people went to the hospital with major injuries — and another with minor lacerations — after two cars collided head-on early Monday morning west of Santa Maria.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to a traffic collision about 5:40 a.m. on Highway 166 east of Simas Road, according to CHP Sgt. John Ploetz.

A minivan driven by 37-year-old Enrique Espinoza Duran of Santa Maria was eastbound on Highway 166 when it drifted into the westbound lane, and slammed into a black sedan driven by 29-year-old Miguel Ramirez of Oceano, Ploetz said.

Emergency personnel extricated two victims from the vehicles, and the highway was closed for two hours while CHP cleared the scene.

Ramirez, who has major injuries involving trauma to the legs, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Ploetz said. Espinoza Duran and his passenger, Jaqveline Mendoza, 31, of Santa Maria, were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Ploetz said neither driver had a license.

