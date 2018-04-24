No One Hurt in Smokey Fire at Senior Housing Complex

No one was injured late Monday night in a smokey fire at a multi-story senior housing apartment building, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out at about 10:45 p.m. to Union Plaza, 120 N. Broadway, and found fire alarms ringing and four smoke detectors activated on the third floor, Battalion Chief Scott Johnson said.

“Fire crews were assigned to the second, third, and forth floors to assist with locating the fire, removing occupants and sheltering in place,” Johnson said. “Fire crews were able to locate the source of smoke, which was burnt food in one of the occupancies.”

Firefighters ventilated the smoke from the third floor, and all the residents were allowed to return to their units, Johnson said.

There was no damage to the structure, Johnson said.

