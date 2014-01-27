Santa Maria Noontime Rotary Donates $11,250 to Ampsurf

Santa Maria Noontime Rotary’s annual fundraising event last November, Spurs & Diamonds, raised an amazing $56,250 for local, national and international charitable organizations. The main beneficiary of the evening was Ampsurf.

Last Tuesday, Rotary Club President Yvonne Biely and Rotary Foundation chairman Tom Martinez presented Ampsurf director of operations Randy Miller with a check for $11,250 on behalf of the club.

Miller said he was thrilled to receive this large of a donation, and said the nonprofit organization will use it to purchase a van to transport its clients.

Ampsurf is a nonprofit organization established to Promote, Inspire, Educate and Rehabilitate (PIER) all people with disabilities and their families through adaptive surfing and other outdoor activities.

One in five Americans struggle with a lifelong disability, and nearly 2 million men and women have served our country in Iraq and Afghanistan. They are coming home looking for ways to feel whole again and to fit back in to normal life.

Whether they are an amputee, visually impaired, suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, have quadriplegia or suffer from a traumatic brain injury, whether they served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf War, Iraq or Afghanistan, whether they are a child with autism or a young woman who has lost a limb to cancer, AmpSurf offers a unique program to bring the healing power of the ocean and adaptive surfing together for an experience that is both mentally and physically rehabilitating.

For 10 years, AmpSurf has been providing Learn to Surf clinics to serve those who need them. They have served hundreds of disabled veteran American heroes as well as disabled adults and children who probably never would have had this experience if it hadn’t been for their program.

The Santa Maria Noontime Rotary thanks Ampsurf for its service to veterans and others with disabilities, and is proud to have been able to take part in raising these much-needed funds for such a worthwhile organization.

The Santa Maria Noontime Rotary, one of three Rotary clubs in Santa Maria, was established in 1922 and is the oldest club in the area. Since establishing an annual fundraising event in 1996, the Santa Maria Noontime Rotary has donated more than $600,000 to local nonprofit organizations, as well as more than $100,000 to the Rotary International Polio Eradication Project and more than $231,000 to the Rotary International Foundation.

— Lisa Long represents Santa Maria Noontime Rotary.