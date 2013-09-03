Santa Maria Noontime Rotary Names Honoree, Beneficiary of ‘Spurs & Diamonds’ Fundraiser

Santa Maria Noontime Rotary’s annual fundraising event’s theme will be “Spurs & Diamonds” this year.

The event, to be held from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Santa Maria Fairpark, will honor local builder Halsell Builders for its service to the community.

The funds raised at the event will benefit more than 20 local nonprofit groups, with the highlighted beneficiary of the event this year will be Ampsurf.

Ampsurf is a nonprofit organization established to Promote, Inspire, Educate and Rehabilitate (PIER) all people with disabilities and their families through adaptive surfing and other outdoor activities.

Tickets for the event are $50 and will include wine tasting, hosted cocktails, silent and live auctions, dinner prepared by Alfonso Curti of Uliveto’s in Orcutt, and live music by Sean Wiggins & lOne gOat.

Tickets may be purchased by calling Lisa Long at 805.714.3294. Event sponsorships in amounts from $500 to $5,000 are still available, which include event tickets, advertising and reserved parking. Sponsorships can be obtained by emailing Gayle Pratt at [email protected].

Santa Maria Noontime Rotary, one of three Rotary Clubs in Santa Maria, was established in 1922 and is the oldest club in the area. Since establishing an annual fundraising event in 1996, the Santa Maria Noontime Rotary has donated more than $600,000 to local nonprofit organizations, as well as more than $100,000 to the Rotary International Polio Eradication Project and more than $231,000 to the Rotary International Foundation.

— Lisa Long represents Santa Maria Noontime Rotary.