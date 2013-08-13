Santa Maria Offering Free Teen After-School Program for Pioneer Valley High Students

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department welcomes Pioneer Valley High School students to participate in the free after-school activities at the Edwards Community Center each school day from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
The after-school program begins Monday, Aug. 19, and includes snacks, games, movies, basketball and other great activities.
The Edwards Community Center is located next door to PVHS at 809 Panther Drive.
Students should bring their school ID cards for admission into the program. Recreation technician Jason Davie added this reminder for students: “Remember to be kind to our neighbors and keep our scene clean! Come join us for some fun each day after school.”
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.
— Mark van de Kamp represents the City of Santa Maria.