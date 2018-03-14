Santa Maria Offers Career Explorers Camp for Teens

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites teens in grades seven through 12 to participate in Career Explorers Camp, an interactive and informative job-readiness series.

The free camp runs 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, through Friday, April 6, at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.

Teens in attendance will learn how to write a resume, develop strong entry-level job skills, and prepare for a first interview. Additional workshops will include mock job interviews and career-interest research.

Space is limited.

Register online at www.cityofsantamaria.com/register; at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 615 S. McClelland St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; or at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St., 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.