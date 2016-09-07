Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Offers Free Mattress Recycling

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | September 7, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

The City of Santa Maria is pleased to announce the implementation of a residential mattress recycling program at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill. Residents may now bring up to five mattresses or box springs to the landfill for free.

This new program is designed to recycle — instead of bury — the more than 400 mattresses on average brought in to the landfill each month. Over 80 percent of each mattress is recyclable and can be transformed into other useful products.

Mattresses are difficult to compact and require extra handling to properly dispose. Under the new mattress recycling program, residents will not be charged when bringing mattresses to the landfill for recycling.  

Through a partnership with the Mattress Recycling Council, the city is able to offer this free program for residents. 

Up to five mattresses per individual may be brought to the landfill at 2065 East Main Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The following items are not eligible under this program and will continue to incur disposal fees:

» Waterbeds

» Sleeping bags, pillows and cushions

» Loose bedding, blankets and sheets

» Futons or sofa beds

» Air mattresses

» Loose mattress pads or toppers

» Playpens or infant carriers

Businesses are not eligible for free mattress recycling under this residential program; businesses should call 805.481.9213 for business mattress disposal information.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805.925.0951 x7270.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 