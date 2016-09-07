Santa Maria Offers Free Mattress Recycling

The City of Santa Maria is pleased to announce the implementation of a residential mattress recycling program at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill. Residents may now bring up to five mattresses or box springs to the landfill for free.

This new program is designed to recycle — instead of bury — the more than 400 mattresses on average brought in to the landfill each month. Over 80 percent of each mattress is recyclable and can be transformed into other useful products.

Mattresses are difficult to compact and require extra handling to properly dispose. Under the new mattress recycling program, residents will not be charged when bringing mattresses to the landfill for recycling.

Through a partnership with the Mattress Recycling Council, the city is able to offer this free program for residents.

Up to five mattresses per individual may be brought to the landfill at 2065 East Main Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The following items are not eligible under this program and will continue to incur disposal fees:

» Waterbeds

» Sleeping bags, pillows and cushions

» Loose bedding, blankets and sheets

» Futons or sofa beds

» Air mattresses

» Loose mattress pads or toppers

» Playpens or infant carriers

Businesses are not eligible for free mattress recycling under this residential program; businesses should call 805.481.9213 for business mattress disposal information.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805.925.0951 x7270.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.