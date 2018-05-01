Two Santa Maria Officers Provide Lifesaving Care for Infant Who Stopped Breathing

A pair of Santa Maria police officers provided lifesaving CPR to an infant who had stopped breathing on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:50 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria police and fire departments, along with an AMR ambulance crew, responded to a home on the 700 block of West El Camino Street to a report of baby not breathing, according to Lt. Terry Flaa.

Sgt. Nathan Totorica and Cpl. Robert Prescott were first to arrive on scene, Flaa said.

Prescott immediately located the infant and confirmed the baby was not breathing before beginning to deliver rescue breaths.

Totorica later provided relief and administered rescue breaths until fire and AMR personnel arrived to take over lifesaving efforts, Flaa said.

The baby, whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, Flaa added.

