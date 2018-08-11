Santa Maria’s Oldest Park Reopens After Extensive, Nearly 2-Year Makeover

With controversy over tree removal behind it, community returns to celebrate historic Buena Vista Park

Balloony the Clown cautions a young spectator from getting to close to the tug o' war game underway at the reopening of Buena Vista Park on Saturday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Assorted booths, including one promoting the Orcutt Children's Arts Foundation Chalk Festival on Sept. 29, were set up for Buena Vista Park's reopening celebration. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

A Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department employee takes a photo of the new entrance to the renovated Buena Vista Park. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Dignitaries cut the ribbon during Saturday’s ceremony for the reopening of freshly renovated Buena Vista Park at 800 S. Pine St. in Santa Maria. (City of Santa Maria photo)

During Saturday’s reopening of Buena Vista Park in Santa Maria, visitors huddle in the shade of a magnificent magnolia tree that was spared in the historic park’s makeover. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The sounds of children and music once again filled Santa Maria’s oldest park, which reopened Saturday after undergoing a massive makeover that took nearly two years.

Following a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, Buena Vista Park hosted a family-friendly festival and resource fair, with free food and information handed out to visitors.

“Today we celebrate Santa Maria’s oldest park and catalyst for the city to be incorporated,” said Dennis Smitherman of the city’s Recreation and Parks Department.

Santa Maria’s first community park dates back to 1906 thanks to the help of the Ladies Literary Society, now known as the Minerva Club. The park at 800 S. Pine St. — two blocks east of South Broadway and across West Morrison Avenue from the Santa Maria High School campus — previously received modest improvements in 1994.

The newest renovations began in September 2016 and focused on a modern design while honoring the park’s historical significance, city staff said.

The new design incorporates gardens, trees, grassy play areas, basketball courts, walkways, a grand entrance and a space for community events. Drought-tolerant landscaping also was included in some areas of the park.

One landmark left untouched is the Camp Fire Cabin on the park’s southeast corner.

A new feature of the $1.4 million project is a historic gateway element at the main entrance, using tiles to tell the story of Buena Vista.

Leading up to the renovation project, plans to remove mature trees and bell-shaped pathway drew protests from members of the Buena Vista Beautifiers, a group of community leaders, residents and business people advocating for the park.

In a last-ditch protest, members of the Buena Vista Beautifiers conducted a yarn blasting, decorating trees with yarn art in a final statement about tree removal.

The dispute centered on whether the older trees remained healthy enough to keep, with city staff and Beautifiers backed by differing opinions from experts.

A magnolia tree, planted more than a century ago, survived the renovation, however.

“I’m really glad we got to save the magnolia tree because I do think it’s beautiful,” Smitherman said. “You can tell that it’s old.”

He also noted the new entertainment area, something that doesn’t exists at all of Santa Maria’s parks.

“Since this is kind of the heart of our downtown and one of the most impacted parks, it’s going to be great to have events here,” Smitherman said.

Those who attended Saturday’s celebration included Buena Vista Beautifier members.

“I like it, of course,” Virginia Perry Souza said. “It’s wonderful.

“But this is just the beginning. It’s not the end.”

Buena Vista Beautifiers will turn their focus to maintaining the park, including protective barriers around the new trees, and expanding programs offered in the neighborhood.

Few trees survived, including a sycamore park supporters had lobbied to keep, but Perry Souza is grateful for those that were saved.

On Saturday, a large group of visitors sat under the shade of the massive magnolia tree while others tried to take advantage of the shade offed by newer and smaller trees.

Ursala Madrigal formerly lived in the neighborhood and showed up to check out the park with her children.

“It’s good,” she said. “They do need more shade, but I really like how they improved it from before and the playground is great for the kids.

“I’m glad that this has happened.”

