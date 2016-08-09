Santa Maria’s Boxer, Swimmer Move To Next Round in Olympics

Competing in separate sports hours apart Tuesday, a pair of Team USA competitors united by the fact they hail from the Santa Maria Valley each moved closer to his sport's medal round in the Olympic Games.

Orcutt’s Josh Prenot swam into the finals for the 200 meter breaststroke with a semifinal time of 2:07:78 Tuesday night. He earlier qualified for the semifinals with his finish in a mid-morning heat.

Prenot's performance came hours after, Carlos Balderas won the second round of lightweight boxing Tuesday morning.

Thousands of miles from Rio de Janeiro, supporters gathered to watch both competitions through viewing parties at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.

Tuesday night members and parents of the Santa Maria Swim Club cheered for Prenot, who swam with them for years.

“It was a real good swim for him,” said Michael Ashmore, coach of the Santa Maria Swim Club.

Prenot will swim for a medal in a race set to begin at approximately 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, with another viewing party for the public planned at the youth center

Looking forward to Wednesday night’s competition, Ashmore said it will come down not just to who swims fast but who also can handle the pressure, something he is confident Prenot can do.

“The reason we’re here is our program talks a lot about setting big goals and dreaming big and working hard for those things,” he said, adding Prenot’s participation in the Olympics is the culmination of his goal.

The viewing party meant younger swimmers could see Prenot doing what he talked about for years.

“It’s all coming true right now and they’re seeing all of that be vindicated which is fantastic,” Ashmore added.

Prenot, 23, belonged to the Swim Club from age 9 to 18, Ashmore said.

“He was always very talented,” Ashmore said. “At about 11 years old he sat us down and said, ‘I want to make an Olympic team and I’ll do whatever it takes.’

“Some people say that, some people say it and pursue it. He certainly did that. I always thought he’d be in the hunt,” Ashmore said.

After graduating from Family Partnership Charter School, Prenot went on swim for the University of California, Berkeley. He is the son of retired Air Force lieutenant colonel Bill and Tammy Prenot.

The Swim Club, open to those ages 5 and older with all skill levels, has 150 members with most living in the Santa Maria Valley.

Early Tuesday morning, with dozens of people cheering him on while watching a broadcast of the match from thousands of miles away at the youth center, Balderas defeated an opponent from Japan in a unanimous decision.

Cheers and a few groans punctuated the audience in Santa Maria as the boxers exchanged blows early Tuesday morning.

Mayor Alice Patino was among those watching Balderas compete, saying it's important to support the local residents competing in the Olympics.

"It was sort of nice being all together," she said of attending the viewing party versus watching the match at home. "I thought it was sort of exciting. It's our hometown boy and he's doing so well."

He moves on to quarterfinals Friday morning, when Balderas will face an opponent from Cuba. The youth center viewing party is planned for 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Balderas captured the first round win on Saturday by besting a competitor from Kazakhstan, with the first-generation American earning 29 points over his opponent’s 28.

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley organized the viewing parties in conjunction with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, Have it Wired and Starry Sky Coffee Co.

