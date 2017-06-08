Santa Maria Opens Book on Summer Reading Program

The Santa Maria Public Library System is getting ready to open its eight-week Build a Better World Summer Reading Program which runs Friday, June 9, through Saturday, Aug. 5.

Special reading program are available for every age level from kids to adults. Each program offers free activities and prizes for reading, based on age level. Drawings for additional prizes will occur at the end of the program.

Participants may sign up at the main library or one of the branch locations at Orcutt, Cuyama, Guadalupe or Los Alamos. Kids and teens who complete the program will be invited to a special finishers’ party at the main library in August.



The official kickoff event will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library. It will include a showing of the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Reading program signups will be offered then as well.

The kickoff event is for adults, teens and children. Space for the movie is limited to about 100 people.

A variety of fun and educational free programs for all ages will continue throughout the eight weeks, and all library events may be viewed by visiting www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

Librarians are available to help children select books appropriate to their age and reading skill level.

National research finds that students who participate in public library reading programs scored higher on reading-achievement tests at the start of the next school than those who did not participate.

Participants can enroll at the service counter at any library branch. At the main library, adults may sign up at the second-floor information desk; children and teens sign up on the first floor in Youth Services.

Please choose only one library for sign-ups, however, feel free to attend events at any location.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.