Santa Maria Pair Take Plea Deals For Roles in September 2016 Fatal Stabbing

Two Santa Maria men have taken plea deals for charges in the case of a September 2016 fatal stabbing, less than three weeks before their trial’s scheduled start.

Pedro Mora, 21, and Abdu Delgado, 25, changed their original not-guilty pleas on Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley said.

The men were arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a rival gang member, Luis Alberto Castaneira, 18, of Santa Maria, on Sept. 10, 2016, on the 900 block of West McElhaney Avenue.

Mora and Delgado were among four people in a vehicle driving on McElhaney when a rival gang member standing outside a residence made some motion to them, according to authorities.

The vehicle, driven by Delgado, made a U-turn and returned to a residence where a fight occurred, leaving one teen dead.

The defendants belong to the West Park gang while the victim was part of the North West gang, authorities said.

Both men faced a murder charge plus an allegation the crime was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang. Mora also faced an addition allegation for using a deadly weapon to commit the crime.

At the end of an October preliminary hearing, both defendants were ordered to stand trial for the charges.

The jury trial for the two men had been set to start Aug. 13 in Judge John McGregor’s courtroom.

Instead, Mora, who was represented by Deputy Public Defender Adrienne Harbottle, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and admitted that he used a knife during the commission of the crime. Additionally, he admitted that he committed the crime for a criminal street gang.

Under the deal, Mora will be sentenced to 22 years in state prison, Foley said.

Delgado, who was represented by attorney David Bixby, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the crime and admitted that he committed the crime for a criminal street gang. He also admitted having a prior serious felony conviction.

His sentence is expected to be 15 years in state prison, Foley added.

The two defendants were scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .