Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:07 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Parade of Lights Casts a Holiday Glow on Thousands of Spectators

With a ‘Joy of Giving’ theme, Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria Valley, Nipomo keep Christmas tradition alive

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully updated logo | December 6, 2014 | 7:52 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Thousands of spectators and participants experienced the joy of giving Saturday night at the annual Santa Maria Parade of Lights.

Approximately 105 entries, including floats, bands, dancers and more, traveled up Broadway from Stowell Road to Main Street for the parade, which began at 5:20 p.m. and was broadcast live on KCOY Channel 12.

While forecasts calling for rain threatened Friday night’s parades around Santa Barbara County — and even led to a one-week postponement of Lompoc’s — Santa Maria’s occurred on a clear and warm night, attracting viewers in short-sleeve shirts.

With the theme, “The Joy of Giving,” parade organizers encouraged spectators and participants alike to bring canned or other nonperishable food to drop in donation bins along the route. The food helps stock shelves at The Salvation Army.

The Santa Maria Valley’s three Rotary clubs, plus the Nipomo Rotary Club, have joined forces to organize the parade each year since 1995.

Entrants are encouraged to use lots of lights on their floats and entries, with awards handed out in various categories.

Parade organizers gave away $2,700 in prizes including $600 for overall winner plus $200 for first place and $100 for second place in seven categories. 

The 2014 Parade of Lights award winners were:

Grand Prize —  Michael B. Clayton and Associates.

Commercial — Pepsi Beverages Co., first place;  Lemos Feed and Pet Supply Supply, second place. 

Religious — Centro Cristiano de Evangelism, first place; Iglesia Internacional Casa de Dios, second place.

Youth Nonprofit — Adobe Nipomo 4-H Club, first place; Santa Maria Valley YMCA, second place.

Non-Youth Nonprofit Entry — Santa Maria Shrine Club, first place; American Cancer Society Relay for Life, second place.

Other — Allan Hancock College Associated Student Body Government, first place; Santa Maria Model A Ford Club, second place.

Marching Band — Pioneer Valley High School Panther Pride Marching Band, first place; Santa Maria High School Saints Band, second place.

Cheerleaders, Gymnastics and Other Marching Groups — Vandenberg Air Force Base Jets Gymnastics, first place; and Garcia Dance Studio, second place.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 