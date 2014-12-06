Santa Maria Parade of Lights Casts a Holiday Glow on Thousands of Spectators

With a ‘Joy of Giving’ theme, Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria Valley, Nipomo keep Christmas tradition alive

Thousands of spectators and participants experienced the joy of giving Saturday night at the annual Santa Maria Parade of Lights.

Approximately 105 entries, including floats, bands, dancers and more, traveled up Broadway from Stowell Road to Main Street for the parade, which began at 5:20 p.m. and was broadcast live on KCOY Channel 12.

While forecasts calling for rain threatened Friday night’s parades around Santa Barbara County — and even led to a one-week postponement of Lompoc’s — Santa Maria’s occurred on a clear and warm night, attracting viewers in short-sleeve shirts.

With the theme, “The Joy of Giving,” parade organizers encouraged spectators and participants alike to bring canned or other nonperishable food to drop in donation bins along the route. The food helps stock shelves at The Salvation Army.

The Santa Maria Valley’s three Rotary clubs, plus the Nipomo Rotary Club, have joined forces to organize the parade each year since 1995.

Entrants are encouraged to use lots of lights on their floats and entries, with awards handed out in various categories.

Parade organizers gave away $2,700 in prizes including $600 for overall winner plus $200 for first place and $100 for second place in seven categories.

The 2014 Parade of Lights award winners were:

Grand Prize — Michael B. Clayton and Associates.

Commercial — Pepsi Beverages Co., first place; Lemos Feed and Pet Supply Supply, second place.

Religious — Centro Cristiano de Evangelism, first place; Iglesia Internacional Casa de Dios, second place.

Youth Nonprofit — Adobe Nipomo 4-H Club, first place; Santa Maria Valley YMCA, second place.

Non-Youth Nonprofit Entry — Santa Maria Shrine Club, first place; American Cancer Society Relay for Life, second place.

Other — Allan Hancock College Associated Student Body Government, first place; Santa Maria Model A Ford Club, second place.

Marching Band — Pioneer Valley High School Panther Pride Marching Band, first place; Santa Maria High School Saints Band, second place.

Cheerleaders, Gymnastics and Other Marching Groups — Vandenberg Air Force Base Jets Gymnastics, first place; and Garcia Dance Studio, second place.

