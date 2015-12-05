Santa Maria Parade of Lights Brightens Night with Celebration of the ‘Joy of Giving’

Advice

With strands of lights decorating musical instruments, commercial trucks and participants, the Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights drew thousands of spectators to see the festively lit entries on a chilly Saturday night.

Approximately 100 entries traveled north on Broadway between Stowell Road and Main Street, shining brightly as Christmas music played.

At least one participating organization did double duty when it came to Christmas parades in the North County on Saturday. Hours after appearing in the Solvang Julefest Parade, the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Marching Band donned different decorations to participate in the Parade of Lights.

“It’s just fun with all the lights,” said band director Cameron Clarno, referring to KCOY’s live broadcast of the procession.

“They’re excited to be on TV and everything. It’s just a fun parade.”

They band had previously participated in the parade before taking a couple of years off.

The Solvang parade was held Saturday morning, giving the teens several hours before they needed to get decked out in Pirate gear.

“They’re a little tired, but we had a nice long break,” Clarno added. “They’ll sleep well tonight.”

The Santa Maria parade is the last of the season for the Pirates, he said.

As the procession neared the end, a stalled tractor left a traffic jam before a Jeep from the Santa Maria 4-Wheelers Club provided an assist by towing the tractor pulling a float.

This year’s special honored guest was Major League Baseball’s five-time All-Star Steve Sax, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Oakland A’s during his 14-year career. Sax now delivers motivational speeches, including to Santa Maria Valley high school students.

The Christmas Parade of Lights is organized by the four Rotary Clubs from the Santa Maria Valley and Nipomo.

The Rotarians took over the planning approximately 20 years ago, adding a charitable twist to match the “Joy of Giving” theme — spectators and participants were encouraged to bring canned food items to donate to the Salvation Army.

Awards were given out in seven categories in addition to an overall sweepstakes honor, with some $2,700 in prizes up for grabs. Organizers of Santa Maria’s parade strongly encourage participants to use lots of lights.

The Santa Maria Valley will see two additional Christmas parades, on Dec. 12. The Old Town Orcutt parade will start at noon, rain or shine, while the Guadalupe parade is scheduled for 6 p.m.

