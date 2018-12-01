Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights Puts ‘The Joy of Giving’ on Display

Audrey Alonzo-Meloncon, second from left, poses in front of the newly lit Christmas tree after the lighting ceremony with her family, dad Aaron, mom Maria and sister Arianna. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Wisemen and angels were among participants in the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School entry for the parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Community Bank of Santa Maria employees and their children wave to spectators while riding along the parade route. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Leida Torres, left, Haylee Hernandez and Norma Sanchez dress up in Christmas tree costumes during Santa Maria's annual tree-lighting ceremony Saturday before the Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Students dressed as angels, and even trash bins covered with strings of lights, were among the displays of holiday spirit on Saturday for the Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights.

Cold weather and a threat of rain didn't dampen the festivities as about 100 entries traveled north on Broadway from Stowell Road to Main Street for the 24th annual event organized by the four Rotary Clubs from the Santa Maria Valley and Nipomo.

The parade once again centered on the theme "The Joy of Giving," and volunteers pushed shopping carts along the route to collect canned and nonperishable food items to be donated to people in need.

Before the entries rolled along the route, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. hosted the annual tree-lighting ceremony near the corner of North Broadway and Cook Street in front of City Hall.

It marked the second year that organizers held the event just ahead of the parade instead of on a different day.

“It just makes it a good community event,” said Alex Posada, recreation and parks director.

The ceremony included music by Coastal Voices and participation from a special tree-lighting dignitary, Audrey Alonzo-Meloncon. The 16-year-old, an aspiring photographer, is in recovery after being diagnosed with a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor near the beginning of the year and undergoing surgery a few months later.

“She is a survivor, and we want to recognize her resilience and recognize her for being a member of our community,” Posada said.

When it came time to flip the switch, Alonzo-Meloncon was joined by her dad, Aaron, her mom, Maria, and her sister, Arianna.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Aaron Meloncon said that while people typically reflect on life’s blessings during the Christmas season, “our family’s biggest blessing came after our daughter Audrey was diagnosed with cancer,” adding that a friend pointed out that what seems like the worst tragedy people would face instead moved them closer to God. “What seemed like the darkest hour turned into time filled with light and hope because of the love and support we received from our family, our friends, our community and charitable organizations.”

He thanked the medical professionals, nonprofit organizations and others who assisted their family in the past year.

“Everyone around us supported us and made it so that we could only see how wonderful the people around us were capable of being rather than focusing on despair and challenges that we were facing in this horrible situation,” he said. “We made it through our trial because of the community and people God blessed us with.

“We are grateful to you all and feel there is no higher honor our community could give us than to allow us to bring light to this symbol of the hope and love God wants us to share with each other.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.