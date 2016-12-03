Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:03 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Parade of Lights Spreads Christmas Cheer — and Food Donations

Thousands of spectators throng route to watch approximately 100 entries travel along Broadway to Santa Maria Town Center

Dressed as Christmas presents, students from St. Mary of the Assumption School line up next their float while awaiting the start of the Santa Maria Parade of Lights on Saturday evening. Click to view larger
Dressed as Christmas presents, students from St. Mary of the Assumption School line up next their float while awaiting the start of the Santa Maria Parade of Lights on Saturday evening. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 3, 2016 | 7:45 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

With dozens of entries and hundreds of participants, the Santa Maria Parade of Lights brightened Broadway with holiday spirit Saturday evening.

Kicking off at 5:20 p.m., floats, bands and others traveled north on Broadway to the Santa Maria Town Center from Stowell Road.

In all, approximately 100 entries — representing youth groups, businesses and service and nonprofit organizations — participated in the event while thousands staked out view spots along Stowell and Broadway.

The theme, “The Joy of Giving,” reflected parade organizers’ push to get participants and spectators to drop off canned and nonperishable food items in bins along the route for donation to The Salvation Army.

When the former organizer quit, members of the three Santa Maria Valley Rotary Clubs stepped up to plan, a role the groups, now including Nipomo Rotary, have held since 1995.

Awards, with cash prizes, were given out in seven categories, including best use of lights for commercial, religious, youth nonprofit, nonyouth nonprofit and other groups, along with best band and best marching group.

At the end of the route, Downtown Fridays held a special festival of lights, with food trucks, beer, wine, live music, a kid’s zone, Santa visits and more.

The Santa Maria parade was the last of three in 24 hours in northern Santa Barbara County, with the others in Lompoc and Solvang.

Old Town Orcutt’s daytime parade will start at noon Dec. 10 while Guadalupe is planned for that evening.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

[0nnh X ra s\

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 