Unfinished Business to Open Santa Maria’s Free Series of Summer Concerts, Movies

Residents can take in concerts or movies for free at Santa Maria parks this summer.

Unfinished Business will hit the stage Sunday for the second performance in the 2014 Concerts in the Park series in Santa Maria.

The classic 1960s rock-’n’-roll band will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive. Admission is free.

Movies in the Park is a new series that presents a different hit movie in a local park. A huge movie screen will provide unobstructed viewing, with the next event planned for 8 p.m. July 26 with an airing of 42 at baseball field near Edwards Community Center. Admission is free.

This year’s Concerts in the Park series began last Sunday with Teddy Spanke and the Tex Pistols.

Unfinished Business started with band members David Hollister on drums, Jim Witt on bass and vocals, Ben Davis on rhythm guitar and vocals, and Ed Miller on lead guitar and vocals. They all performed in different California bands during the 1960s, but they didn't know one another back then.

Careers and growing families slowly pulled the musicians away from performing, but their passion for music never faded. Their enthusiasm for playing united the members in 2003, and they later added Thomas "Toes" Cuff on keys and percussion.

Unfinished Business performs throughout the Central Coast.

Other upcoming concerts at Rotary Centennial Park will be Steppin’ Out on July 13, The Tejano Night Band on July 20, Body Mind and Soul on July 27, Caló on Aug. 3, Drive-in Romeos on Aug. 10, Soul Sauce on Aug. 17 and Livewire on Aug. 24.

The series will send with a performance by The Bomb on Aug. 31 at Preisker Park.

Other Movies in the Park will be The Wizard of Oz on Aug. 23 at Grogan Park, The Muppets on Sept. 20 at Rotary Centennial Park and Hotel Transylvania on Oct. 25 at Pioneer Park. Movies will start at 8 p.m.

The first two movies shown in local parks were Captain America in June and Mama Mia in June.

Both series are sponsored by the People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. (PLAY) and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.