Santa Maria Pencils Out Plans for New Measure U Tax Revenue

City poised to hire new police officers and firefighters in the push to maintain and enhance public safety, youth services and quality-of-life programs

Santa Maria police vehicle. Click to view larger
Police staffing in the city of Santa Maria would be boosted under a plan put for by city officials for spending money generated by Measure U, a 1-cent sales tax approved by voters in November. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 5, 2019 | 10:48 p.m.

The city of Santa Maria will hire more police officers and firefighters while also expanding library hours and boosting youth services thanks to a sales tax hike overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the City Council reviewed a staff proposal for how to spend future funds generated by the Measure U sales tax hike.

A final action on the matter will occur during the budget-approval process this spring, but council members supported the staff plan.

While Santa Maria has had a one-quarter cent sales tax hike since 2012, voters in November agreed to raise the rate to 1 cent, with the switch taking effect in April.

Measure U received 74 percent voter approval, well above the required support of more than 50 percent for the sales tax hike to generate funds to maintain and enhance services. 

The new revenue will allow Santa Maria, the largest city in Santa Barbara  County, to boost staffing by using $6 million to add 30 jobs to enhance public safety, youth services and quality-of-life programs, City Manager Jason Stilwell said.

“Based on the numbers that we’re seeing from revenue projections, we think this is the enhancement level we could recommend in the budget,” he said, adding that it would fund staff for public safety, youth services and quality-of-life matters. 

The proposal also calls for maintaining services now funded by the original quarter-cent Measure U tax.

Current Measure U funds pay for 10 percent of the sworn police officers, staffing for fire Station No. 5, extra library hours and more, Stilwell added. The quarter cent sales tax generated $5.5 million and funds 32 staff members in the city.

Other jobs and program funded by one-time revenue such as grant money also would be covered by the new Measure U revenue, Stilwell said. This includes some 60 jobs adding up to $6.4 million. 

In all, the Measure U funds would generate approximately $18 million and fund 122 current and future jobs. 

With the new Measure U funding, the Police Department has proposed adding 14 additional personnel, including 10 officers — three detectives, two Special Enforcement Team officers, two traffic officers, and three patrol officers — two dispatchers, one investigative specialist, and one property/evidence clerk, including equipment. 

Police Chief Phil Hansen said the new staff would make up a property crimes unit and augment efforts to combat human trafficking. Other new officers would focus on traffic matters and beef up patrol staff, he added. 

“We’re very good at what we do, but we cannot be an exceptional agency until we can adequately address several critical issues and tasks that we’re currently struggling to address,” Hansen said. 

Councilman Mike Cordero, a retired police lieutenant, expressed support for the police chief’s ongoing effort to attack “real problems” in the community.

“I think the community has yet to experience the benefits of what this is going to mean to all of us,” Cordero said. 

The new Measure U also would bring a three-person Fire Department response unit to be housed at Station No. 1 to enhance service and improve response times; a deputy fire chief, two fire prevention officers; and one additional office assistant, Chief Leonard Champion said. 

The new response unit would augment staff to respond when the busy Station 1 receivesd concurrent calls, and help fill in during training, the chief added. 

The proposal also calls for 13 new and reclassified Recreation and Parks Department positions, consisting of three employees to work teen programs for the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety, one recreation coordinator, and two vans for youth transportation.

Additionally, the new funding would bring an increase in hours for the Santa Maria Public Library, paying for staff so the facility could be open for a several hours on Sundays.

Mayor Alice Patino thanked voters for supporting Measure U.

“They are going to be the recipients of this also. We are going to do what we say we’re going to do with the money,” she added. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

