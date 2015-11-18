Santa Maria Philharmonic Presenting ‘Yuletide Brass & Organ Concert’

Advice

Kick off your holiday season with the “Yuletide Brass & Organ Concert” presented by the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, at the First United Methodist Church of Santa Maria, 311 S Broadway.

Experience the majestic sound of music for brass, organ, and choir under the direction of guest conductor Gregory Magie.

Hear the magnificent Canzona for antiphonal brass choirs by Giovanni Gabrieli, John Rutter’s “Gloria” for chorus, brass and organ, and arrangements of popular Christmas tunes.

PCPA’s artistic director, Mark Booher, will narrate “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” in a delightful and humorous arrangement.