Santa Maria Philharmonic Society Presents Annual Youth Showcase

The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society announces the third annual Youth Showcase. This will be an impressive lineup of some of the most accomplished young musicians on the Central Coast. These youngsters, ages 9 to 14, will be performing on piano, violin, clarinet, oboe and flute, and there will be two vocalists, as well.

Join the fun and excitement of this outstanding event! Hear works by Chopin, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Schumann, Turina, Chopin and much more. The annual Youth Showcase is at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Louis de Montfort Church, 5095 Harp Road in Orcutt.

Tickets are $5-$15. Click here to purchase tickets online, or buy them at the door. Call 925.925.0412 for more information.

All proceeds benefit the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society.

Among the acheivements of the young musicians performing at the Youth Showcase:

» Kannan Freyaldenhoven is a piano student of Lynne Garrett, and was a first-place winner of the 2012 ACT Talent Show in San Luis Obispo.

» Isaac Kim is a student at Valley Christian Academy, studies clarinet with Patti Lynn, and enjoys tennis as a pastime.

» Nicholas Lee is a clarinet student of Patti Lynn. Last year, he was a member of the San Luis Obispo County Honor Band for the Junior High Division, and he now plays with San Luis Obispo Youth Symphony in the Symphonic Winds.

» Jeong-Soo Park has studied clarinet for more than six years, is a member of the SLO Youth Orchestra, and also loves playing saxophone and piano.

» Oboist Trevor Neri is in the 11th grade at Pioneer Valley High School where he is involved in Marching Band, Jazz Band, Panther Pep band, and performs piano with the Pioneer Valley Vocal Jazz Choir. A student of Patti Lynn, he says he likes to take every opportunity he can to share his musical talents, such as volunteering to play for the elderly and sick at the Marion Regional Medical Center or other elderly care centers.

» Daniel Ha is a student of Lynne Garrett and has won first place in the Paderewski Piano Competition for the past two years. He was awarded a trip to Poland last summer and spent a week studying and staying in Paderewski’s Manor house. As the regional winner in his division of the California Association of Professional Music Teachers (CAPMT) competition, he will compete at the state level in February.

» Pianist Kevin Park is a student of Lynne Garrett and has won several awards at the Paderewski Competition. Last summer, he was invited to attend the Music Academy of the West and the Santa Barbara International Music Festival. He also studies violin and plays in the SLO Youth Orchestra.

— Larry Hill is a board member of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society.