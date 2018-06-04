Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:20 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Philharmonic Society Presents Annual Youth Showcase

By Larry Hill for the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society | January 11, 2014 | 11:00 p.m.

The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society announces the third annual Youth Showcase. This will be an impressive lineup of some of the most accomplished young musicians on the Central Coast. These youngsters, ages 9 to 14, will be performing on piano, violin, clarinet, oboe and flute, and there will be two vocalists, as well.

Join the fun and excitement of this outstanding event! Hear works by Chopin, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Schumann, Turina, Chopin and much more. The annual Youth Showcase is at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Louis de Montfort Church, 5095 Harp Road in Orcutt.

Tickets are $5-$15. Click here to purchase tickets online, or buy them at the door. Call 925.925.0412 for more information.

All proceeds benefit the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society.

Among the acheivements of the young musicians performing at the Youth Showcase:

» Kannan Freyaldenhoven is a piano student of Lynne Garrett, and was a first-place winner of the 2012 ACT Talent Show in San Luis Obispo.

» Isaac Kim is a student at Valley Christian Academy, studies clarinet with Patti Lynn, and enjoys tennis as a pastime.

» Nicholas Lee is a clarinet student of Patti Lynn. Last year, he was a member of the San Luis Obispo County Honor Band for the Junior High Division, and he now plays with San Luis Obispo Youth Symphony in the Symphonic Winds.

» Jeong-Soo Park has studied clarinet for more than six years, is a member of the SLO Youth Orchestra, and also loves playing saxophone and piano.

» Oboist Trevor Neri is in the 11th grade at Pioneer Valley High School where he is involved in Marching Band, Jazz Band, Panther Pep band, and performs piano with the Pioneer Valley Vocal Jazz Choir. A student of Patti Lynn, he says he likes to take every opportunity he can to share his musical talents, such as volunteering to play for the elderly and sick at the Marion Regional Medical Center or other elderly care centers.

» Daniel Ha is a student of Lynne Garrett and has won first place in the Paderewski Piano Competition for the past two years. He was awarded a trip to Poland last summer and spent a week studying and staying in Paderewski’s Manor house. As the regional winner in his division of the California Association of Professional Music Teachers (CAPMT) competition, he will compete at the state level in February.

» Pianist Kevin Park is a student of Lynne Garrett and has won several awards at the Paderewski Competition. Last summer, he was invited to attend the Music Academy of the West and the Santa Barbara International Music Festival. He also studies violin and plays in the SLO Youth Orchestra.

— Larry Hill is a board member of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 