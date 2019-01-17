Santa Maria Planning Commission Favors Strict Ag-Worker Housing Regulations

After agonizing over assorted details, the Santa Maria Planning Commission has narrowly approved rules that provide more restrictions and oversight for housing of seasonal farmworkers under the federal H-2A program.

The vote Wednesday night at the end of a 4-hour meeting saw commissioners Tim Seifert, Robert Dickerson and Tom Lopez in favor of prohibiting H2-A housing with 7 or more workers from R-1 zones or single-family neighborhoods.

Commissioners Maribel Hernandez and Kelly White O’Neill were opposed .

The action culminates a year of talks and public meetings about the federal H-2A temporary farmworker program, with the Planning Commission’s recommendation now being sent to the City Council for possible adoption.

While state regulations say up to six people can live in single-family homes, the city has wrestled with how to handle higher numbers of ag workers residing in neighborhoods amid concerns one location planned to house up to two dozen people.

But ag industry representatives emphasized the H-2A program has stringent regulations, including spelling out how many employees can be housed at a location based on square footage.

On Wednesday, commissioners supported a proposal that would require zoning administrator approval for 7 or more workers in R-2 zones, with this option requiring the city to notify neighbors within 300 feet of the planned use.

A hearing would occur before the zoning administrator or Community Development Director Chuen Ng.

“This option does provide the city with control and input on employee housing, 7 or more throughout the city,” planner Frank Albo said. “But at the same time, this provides more uncertainty for the farm workers or the labor contractors that are trying to organize labor for the growing season at hand and secure that employee housing in the neighborhoods of the city.”

The process could take three months and a decision could be appealed to the Planning Commission.

A majority of the commissioners also agreed to allow existing H-2A housing with more than six workers on R-1 single-family homes to continue operating for 18 more months, but opposed allowing the use in those homes beyond that time.

Of approximately 85 existing H-2A housing sites in Santa Maria, more than 40 use single-family homes in R-1 zones, with seven or eight in R-2 zones. The rest are in commercial and R-3 zones, Interim City Attorny Phil Sinco said.

The second option rejected by the commission would have allowed staff to issue an over-the-counter permit for 7 to 10 people per unit — a process that would not have included a hearing or notification of neighbors.

“This option provides more certainty for seven to 10 employees per unit for the ag community,” Sinco said, adding that the more extensive process would be required of a proposal seeking tohouse 11 or more people per unit.

Dickerson suggested creating new housing for the seasonal farm employees instead of putting them in existing residences, due to the strain on existing housing for others in Santa Maria.

“This idea of housing in residential, it has flaws and it has flaws that impactful to the citizens of our community,” Dickerson said.

“People do buy their homes and don’t expect something like this to come beside their residence, their biggest investment,” Lopez said.

“It’s really tough to make a decision,” he added.

Noting a community activist's concerna about anti-immigrant sentiment that led to arson at a proposed H-2A worker housing project under construction in Nipomo, White O'Neill said she feared that noticing neighbors about the H-2A sites could lead to similiar incidents.

With several details still under debate Wednesday, Hernandez suggested delaying the item for a brief time instead of making a decision on the fly.

Several members of the ag industry spoke out about the commissioner’s options.

Claire Wineman, president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, sought a more flexible option, including allowing existing employee housing to continue as a legal non-conforming use if there had not been complaints or calls for service.

“This solution-oriented approach would balance community concern, limited city resources and business certainty in the path forward,” she said.

Grower George Adam, who comes from a family with deep farming roots in the Santa Maria Valley, noted the need for workers to harvest crops, and said H-2A has helped solve the shortage.

“This community is going to change drastically if we don’t make good decisions right here,” he said. “This is a very important thing.”

