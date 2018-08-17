Santa Maria Planners Approve Senior Apartment Project with Rooftop Terrace

Proposal calls for replacing planned medical office building in mixed-use development at corner of Miller Street and Inger Drive

A senior citizen apartment complex with a rooftop terrace can replace a medical office building planned for the spot at a mixed-use development in Santa Maria, planning commissioners decided.

The Santa Maria Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the planned development permit and other matters related to the latest revision for the Celebrations development.

“I think it’s a great project,” Commissioner Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez said. “I’m in favor of it.”

“I think the design is beautiful,” added Commissioner Kelly White O'Neill. “The rooftop garden is a wonderful addition to our community so I’m in favor of the project because I’m in favor of any new housing that comes into our area.”

The previously-approved phase of the Celebrations development calls for 53 single-family homes and a 7,000 square foot medical office building at the corner of Miller Street and Daniel Drive.

But instead of the 10,771-square-foot medical office building at the corner of Miller Street and Inger Drive, owner Eric Taylor of Somis Investments wants to build a three-story apartment building that ultimately will have 36 units.

The 59,100-square-foot building with contemporary architecture plans parking on the first level with residential units — studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments — on the top two levels. Game rooms, lounge areas and commercial kitchen also is included.

But the most unique feature would be a rooftop terrace with seating, barbecue, shade trees, bar area, raised gardening planters and other landscaping, city planner Neda Zayer said.

“I just want to emphasize it because it’s something that we really don’t have in Santa Maria so I think it’s a really nice thing to add to the portfolio,” Frances Romero, the developer’s representative, said about the rooftop terrace.

In explaining the latest revision for the project, Romero said the medical office proposal did not attract interest, prompting the decision to look for something compatible with the neighborhood.

“Senior (housing) is a use that is a pretty low impact and it’s a high need considering the aging population that we have and the Boomers in the area,” Romero said. “This particular location, though, is very unique in that it’s a highly walkable location. It’s close to a lot of things.”

Zayer said the plan called for more than the required parking but a resident from the nearby Coral Villas condominiums still expressed concern

“We already have a parking shortage,” said Elena Magana, who lives nearby, and also talked about increased crime in the neighborhood.

Another neighbor, Thomas Ponto, was worried abotu increased traffic and urged planning commissioners to take time before acting on the item, which he contends was based on older studies.

“I do understand your concerns, but I do think it’s a good project for the location,” commission Chairman Tim Seifert said.

This is the latest senior citizen residential development approved for Santa Maria.

Commissioners recently blessed a proposed expansion for Vandenberg Senior Residence.

Another senior citizen complex, Villa del Sol by The Towbes Group, is under construction off Blosser Road.

In other business Wednesday, the Planning Commission:

» Postponed action on a new 7,750-square-foot dental office at 1925 S. Broadway amid concerns the north side of the building was too plain in its architectural style.

» Approved a planned development permit for Trailers Plus to operate at 190 W. Betteravia Road, the former site of the California Conservation Corps.

Trailers Plus representative Jerry Schmidt of Pacifica Commercial Realty said this would be the trailer company’s 10th location in California with sales expected to top $1 million annually, which will generate sales tax revenue for the city.

With its headquarters in Idaho, Trailers Plus has approximately 90 locations across the nation and sells assorted utility, vehicle and custom trailers.

