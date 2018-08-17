Friday, August 17 , 2018, 9:30 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Planners Approve Senior Apartment Project with Rooftop Terrace

Proposal calls for replacing planned medical office building in mixed-use development at corner of Miller Street and Inger Drive

building rendering Click to view larger
An artist’s concept shows the planned senior citizen apartment complex at the corner of Miller Street and Inger Drive in Santa Maria.  (Contributed photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 17, 2018 | 7:11 p.m.

A senior citizen apartment complex with a rooftop terrace can replace a medical office building planned for the spot at a mixed-use development in Santa Maria, planning commissioners decided.

The Santa Maria Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the planned development permit and other matters related to the latest revision for the Celebrations development.

“I think it’s a great project,” Commissioner Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez said. “I’m in favor of it.”

“I think the design is beautiful,” added Commissioner Kelly White O'Neill. “The rooftop garden is a wonderful addition to our community so I’m in favor of the project because I’m in favor of any new housing that comes into our area.”

The previously-approved phase of the Celebrations development calls for 53 single-family homes and a 7,000 square foot medical office building at the corner of Miller Street and Daniel Drive. 

But instead of the 10,771-square-foot medical office building at the corner of Miller Street and Inger Drive, owner Eric Taylor of Somis Investments wants to build a three-story apartment building that ultimately will have 36 units.

The 59,100-square-foot building with contemporary architecture plans parking on the first level with residential units — studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments — on the top two levels. Game rooms, lounge areas and commercial kitchen also is included.

But the most unique feature would be a rooftop terrace with seating, barbecue, shade trees, bar area, raised gardening planters and other landscaping, city planner Neda Zayer said. 

“I just want to emphasize it because it’s something that we really don’t have in Santa Maria so I think it’s a really nice thing to add to the portfolio,” Frances Romero, the developer’s representative, said about the rooftop terrace.

building rendering Click to view larger
The Santa Maria Planning Commission approved the senior apartments instead of a medical office building at the northeast corner of the Celebrations development. (Contributed photo)

In explaining the latest revision for the project, Romero said the medical office proposal did not attract interest, prompting the decision to look for something compatible with the neighborhood.

“Senior (housing) is a use that is a pretty low impact and it’s a high need considering the aging population that we have and the Boomers in the area,” Romero said. “This particular location, though, is very unique in that it’s a highly walkable location. It’s close to a lot of things.”

Zayer said the plan called for more than the required parking but a resident from the nearby Coral Villas condominiums still expressed concern

“We already have a parking shortage,” said Elena Magana, who lives nearby, and also talked about increased crime in the neighborhood.

Another neighbor, Thomas Ponto, was worried abotu increased traffic and urged planning commissioners to take time before acting on the item, which he contends was based on older studies.

“I do understand your concerns, but I do think it’s a good project for the location,” commission Chairman Tim Seifert said.

This is the latest senior citizen residential development approved for Santa Maria.

Commissioners recently blessed a proposed expansion for Vandenberg Senior Residence. 

Another senior citizen complex, Villa del Sol by The Towbes Group, is under construction off Blosser Road.

In other business Wednesday, the Planning Commission:

» Postponed action on a new 7,750-square-foot dental office at 1925 S. Broadway amid concerns the north side of the building was too plain in its architectural style. 

» Approved a planned development permit for Trailers Plus to operate at 190 W. Betteravia Road, the former site of the California Conservation Corps. 

Trailers Plus representative Jerry Schmidt of Pacifica Commercial Realty said this would be the trailer company’s 10th location in California with sales expected to top $1 million annually, which will generate sales tax revenue for the city.

With its headquarters in Idaho, Trailers Plus has approximately 90 locations across the nation and sells assorted utility, vehicle and custom trailers.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 