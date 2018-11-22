Santa Maria Planning Commission Delays Action on Ag-Worker Housing Rules

Industry representatives say more time is needed to review proposal for requring permits for seven people or more in a single-family residence

Heeding calls to allow more time for review during a rare Thanksgiving Eve meeting, the Santa Maria Planning Commission delayed taking action on proposed rules restricting agricultural-employee housing in single-family residences.

Commissioners met Wednesday night — the first Thanksgiving eve meeting in at least eight years — attracting four of five members and an audience of approximately 25 people, less than half the size of a town hall meeting on the topic last week.

The Planning Commission’s action on the staff proposal came after months of meetings and talks about how to handle H-2A temporary ag worker program housing.

Some residents complained that dozens of farm workers were moving into neighborhoods. Ag industry representatives said the seasonal worker program is vital for harvesting crops.

The commission voted 4-0 to delay the item until its Jan. 16 meeting. Commissioner Kelly White O’Neill was absent Wednesday night.

Commission members agreed they needed time to review the proposal.

“It is a complex ordinance,” said Commissioner Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez, adding that she wanted more time to review the proposal.

While the city has held five town hall meetings to explain the H-2A program, none involved talk about the specifics included in the city’s proposed law. The details were released just days before the commission meeting.

Mark Martinez from the California Strawberry Commission urged members of the commission to delay the item so ag stakeholders and city staff could hash out a compromise.

“We feel that this process is rushed,” he said, adding growers have started planning for the 2019 season.

“The H-2A program is costly, time consuming and punitive, and not the preferred option to use,” Martinez said. “Yet it is currently our growers’ only tool to address the shortage of labor for harvesting.”

The application process timeline, especially in case of appeals, caused concern, he said, and could interfere with H-2A deadlines.

“It deserves more open dialogue in hope we come to a decision that’s equitable for all parties involved,” he said.

Farm labor contractor Carlos Castaneda said he appreciated the town hall meetings' role in educating the community about the H-2A program.

“Having seen it just recently and at the pace that it’s moving, it’s really troubling,” he said of the proposed rules.

A representative of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties echoed calls for a delay.

The employee housing regulations were part of a broader overhaul of zoning rules. Planning Manager Ryan Hostetter said the effort aimed to rewrite a confusing chapter and make improvements, including adding the H-2A rules.

Proposed changes include adding a zoning administrator process to approve some use permits required under state law to have public hearings, but not necessarily at the Planning Commission level.

The change to add hearings to the approval process means neighbors would receive notice about the permit applications and have a chance to speak out about the proposals.

H-2A housing applications would go through the new zoning administrator process.

Other charges included extending permits from 18 months to 3 years, and adding a pair of 2-year extensions.

Laurie Tamura, from Urban Planning Concepts, also urged the commission to delay action, suggesting local deadlines should match state regulations to avoid conflicts.

The Planning Commission's recommendation will be forwarded to the Santa Maria City Council for final approval.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.