Santa Maria Planners OK Enos Ranchos Project

Large development with new home for Costco, Lowe's, regional shopping center, school, park, auto dealers heads to City Council for consideration in March

The huge Enos Ranchos development calling for big-box businesses, restaurants, stores, auto dealerships and more received Santa Maria Planning Commission approval Wednesday night, when most of the discussion centered on disputes about trees and landscaping.

Commissioners voted 4 to 0 to recommend the City Council approve the draft supplemental environmental impact report, the Enos Ranchos Specific Plan and other matters for the development in the first of many approvals required for the project.

Chairwoman Maribel Hernandez did not participate in the discussion or votes due to a potential conflict of interest.

San Luis Obispo-based developer Nick Tompkins of NKT Commercial has proposed the large project for 113 acres near Betteravia Road and Highway 101 to become home to a relocated Costco, Lowe’s, restaurants, retails shops, offices, apartments and more. In all, the commercial space would add up to 517,500 square feet on 58 acres.

Auto dealerships would include a mixture of relocations from other sites in the city and newcomers to Santa Maria.

“It’s the largest development that we’ve seen in years in the city,” Community Developer Director Larry Appel said after the meeting.

Previous projects proposed for the site snagged as other developers tried and failed to purchase the land over the years.

Initially submitted in 2008, the now-revised Enos Ranchos project has a new look and a fast track — Tompkins hopes to start construction on public improvements as soon as June and begin work on buildings six months later.

“Generally, we feel really good and also candidly we are really appreciative for all the work the city’s done to help accommodate this on a really kind of a break-neck schedule,” Tompkins said after clearing one of many hurdles en route to breaking ground.

The City Council will consider the project in early March and the Planning Commission will handle specific permits in mid- to late-March.

Specifically, Enos Ranchos calls for a new home for Costco along with a gas station which the firm doesn't have in Santa Maria, a Lowe’s home improvement store, a number of other retails shops, drive-thru restaurants, bank, and eateries.

“At this point, we can’t disclose who the tenants are, but there are a number of tenants who not already in the city,” Planning Division Manager Peter Gilli said.

Bradley Road will be realigned and College Drive will be widened to accommodate the project while an elementary school site, apartments and park also are planned in the 113 acres.

The historic Enos home at the site would be relocated to the proposed park, where one speaker suggested it should become a local agricultural history museum.

Deeming the project as a “front door” for shoppers, planning staff said extra focus centered on landscaping in the parking lots and along frontages of the regional shopping center. The center also would feature a contemporary design.

“This is a very big project, it’s a major entrance to the city,” Gilli said, adding staff contends the location near the highway will make all the businesses successful which will lead to a fiscal boost to the city from sales tax and property tax revenues.

“Along the lines of when a builder is going to build a house, they put a little extra detail and emphasis at the front door that they might not put on the sides,” Gilli said.

“We have been trying to work with the development team to put enhancements into the project so we that can have the best image that is portrayed by the project.”

Developers expressed concerns about the heavy requirements for trees in the parking lots and the auto dealerships objected to a requirement that trees along major streets have large canopies, contending those would block the lots from the views of passing motorists.

“It’s just not what dealerships are doing now,” the developer’s consultant Laurie Tamura of Urban Planning Concepts said, adding auto dealerships prefer clear views of lots occur with palm trees.

She displayed a photo of a high-end dealerships, including one in Santa Barbara, with clear views of the lots from the freeway.

“We are very proud of this specific plan and we are very proud of the work that has already been done with the city staff,” she said. “We do have some philosophical issues that have been brought before you today. We hope that will not delay your action to approve the specific plan.”

Commissioners tackled various areas of disagreement between the city staff and developers individually, agreeing to recommend easing some requirements while other matters will be settled when during the planned development permit process looking at more specific issues.

“We’re very optimistic that even though there’s a lot of back and forth on the specifics of what we’re doing on the image, when all is said and done, we’re talking about having a really good project at this site or a slightly better project,” Gilli said.

Tompkins, who grew up in Casmalia and went to parochial schools in Santa Maria, said he is excited to make sure the final project is unique.

“But there are constraints and we're bound by obvious fiscal realities of the world so there's some give and take we have worked through with the city,” he said, adding he hoped that with additional give and take the final project would “make a solid impact for the city and make the gateway, the doorstep ... something that everyone can be proud of.”

