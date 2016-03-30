Santa Maria Planners OK Permits for 3 Sections of Large Development

Development permits for Santa Maria’s new Costco, its first Lowe’s,`and some other new businesses planned for the massive Enos Ranchos project sailed through the city Planning Commission on Wednesday night.

Two weeks after approving the tentative tract maps to divide the site into 20 lots, commissioners blessed planned-development permits for three segments of the Enos Ranchos project, proposed by San Luis Obispo-based developer Nick Tompkins of NKT Commercial for more than 100 acres near Betteravia Road and Highway 101.

Commissioners approved Costco’s new Santa Maria location, which will be on the east side of Bradley Road, north of Betteravia Road.

In addition to the 156,000-square-foot building, Costco plans to install a 24-pump gas station that will employ a new prototype design for the warehouse retailer on 18 acres.

“What you will notice is this is our newer larger model,” Jennifer Murillo, director of real estate development for Costco, said of the gas station.

The new prototype is designed for locations with a high volume of business to avoid a lengthy back-up at the pumps, providing 30 percent more capacity, she added.

The large gas station sparked opposition from the nearby Conserv Fuel gas station, with a representative saying the objections did not stem from anti-competition.

“The point here really is about balanced and orderly growth, which is one of your general plan policies,” said Santa Barbara-based attorney Susan Basham, adding the development will bring significant changes to the area.

The attorney said the project will affect roads in the area, providing a major impact on her client’s business and others in the area.

“The development of this area will bring considerable change, and our concern is that perhaps that change, while it’s been analyzed by traffic engineers, hasn’t necessarily been analyzed at a level of concern for the businesses that are already located there and will be affected,” she said, adding Santa Barbara doesn’t often see 18-acre site developments.

But planning commissioners said their job isn’t to stop another business’s competitors from moving into the city, and voted to approve the Costco permit.

“You don’t want to deal with competition through exclusion,” Commissioner Robert Dickerson said. “That, in essence, is what the folks at Conserv are asking for.”

The Bradley West segment at the northeast corner of Betteravia Road and College Drive calls for 131,500 square feet of retail space on 13.3 acres. This section will include a Chick-fil-A drive-thru restaurant and a sit-down eatery, Buffalo Wild Wings.

A Dick’s Sporting Goods reportedly also is planned.

In all, Bradley West calls for seven major retailers along four in-line stores, four small pad buildings and an outdoor seating area.

Staff worked with the applicants to design a grand entrance, with added trees and enhanced architectural features, said Neda Zayer, a city planner.

Instead of the traditional Mission-style design, the buildings will feature a California contemporary style, she added.

Bradley East will include a 3-story bank building, with offices on the top levels in addition to other businesses on nearly 17 acres. In all, the plan calls for 230,000 square feet of retail and office space.

But most of the focus Wednesday about Bradley East centered on Lowe's, which a representative said could open as soon as next spring.

“We’re really delighted to be a part of this project,” said Mark Stoner, director of real estate development for Lowe’s. “We’ve had Santa Maria on our radar for quite some time. I've worked for Lowe's for 15 years, and as far back as I can remember, Santa Maria's come up as a market we wanted to be in. We think this is a great project."

