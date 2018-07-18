Thursday, July 19 , 2018, 2:12 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Planners OK Vandenberg Senior Residence Expansion

New children's gymnastics facility also earns commissioners approval

The Vandenberg Senior Residence in Santa Maria has received the go-ahead from the city Planning Commission to add 53 more units to its 4.9-acre site.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 18, 2018 | 9:32 p.m.

Residential and recreational projects for people at opposite ends of the age spectrum gained Santa Maria Planning Commission approval Wednesday night.

A business offering kids’ gymnastics activities in Santa Maria and a senior residence proposing to expand received commission approval following separate public hearings.

The Vandenberg Senior Residence, a former hotel converted to senior apartments at 1316 S. Broadway, received permission for the planned development permit to add 53 more units to its 4.9-acre site. 

“I think this is a good project,” Commissioner Maribel Hernandez said, adding that housing for senior citizens is needed in the community.

Members of the Planning Commission voted 3-0 to approve the project, with Chairman Tim Seifert abstaining after saying he did not like the color palette.

Commissioner Kelly White O’Neill abstained from both the discussion and vote. 

“You guys are good to go,” Seifert said after the vote.

The building, originally constructed  in the 1960s and converted to senior residences in the 1990s, now has 123 studio and one-bedroom units. 

The plan calls for demolishing a one-story building that contained a cafe and commercial kitchen along Plaza Drive. That building has remained mostly unused since the late 1990s.

In its place, a new three-story building would have 53 units, a manager’s unit and an upgraded library, planner Lauren Marsiglia said. The new units would be one studio unit, 45 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units.

The new three-story building would sit next to the existing three-story building with an architectural style and exterior colors designed to blend with the older structure, Marsiglia said. 

City planning staff noted the Vandenberg Senior Residence typically experiences a low vacancy rate.

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara sent a letter of support for the addition to Vandenberg Senior Residence, which houses those ages 55 and older. 

This would be the newest boost to the senior housing inventory in Santa Maria. A little more than a mile west of the Vandenberg Senior Residence, The Towbes Group is building the 193-unit Villa Del Sol complex off Blosser Road.

Earlier in the meeting, Pacific Flips Gymnastics sought a conditional-use permit to open in a 9,600-square-foot facility at the Thompson Industrial Park, 2320 Thompson Way.

The business, which has a facility in Grover Beach, offers classes to toddlers through teenagers. While classes are offered during the week, the gym would also hold classes, birthday parties and day care during the weekend

Planning commissioners determined the gymnastic facility would be a compatible use, but established conditions related to the location.

One condition prohibits Pacific Flips customers from using the rear of its building due to safety concerns related to other tenants loading and unloading products using forklifts in the light industrial park, Marsiglia said. 

The business also plans to install a rollup door barrier to keep children from going into the alley behind the building, she added.

Commissioners also expressed concern about parking availability on Sundays due to a church located in the industrial park.

But applicant Kelly Reed said Sundays for the gymnastics facility were limited to parties with approximately 10 children, a coach and staff member, while parents typically drop off youths. 

“Sundays are not very busy for us,” Reed said.

The Planning Commission voted 4-0 to approve the conditional-use permit for Pacific Flips. Commissioner Robert Dickerson declared a conflict and did not participate in the discussions or vote.

Pacific Flips representatives said on their Facebook page that they hope to open the Santa Maria facility in late August.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

