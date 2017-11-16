Santa Maria Planners Reject Owner-Occupancy Rule for Accessory Units

A sharply divided Santa Maria Planning Commission decided owners should not be required to live on properties with accessory dwelling units amid debate about preserving the character of neighborhoods versus boosting affordable housing.

The commission action taken Wednesday night will serve as a recommendation to the City Council, which will tackle the topic in December.

The first motion to require owner occupancy failed on a 2-3 vote before another motion, axing the owner occupancy demand, passed on a 3-2 vote.

“This is a tough one,” Commissioner Tom Lopez said before the votes where he joined commissioners Tim Seifert and Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez to oppose owner-occupancy.

Chairman Robert Dickerson and Commissioner Kelly White O'Neill sought to keep the requirement.

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, have long been called "granny units," referring to small secondary residences attached to or near a single-family home.

The state recently adopted rules prompting cities and counties across California to craft their own regulations for ADUs.

“The state, with this law, intends for cities to provide more affordable housing in response to the lack of affordable housing in the state,” Community Development Director Chuen Ng said.

“On the other hand, there is a desire to preserve the single-family characteristics of our existing single-family neighborhoods so the owner-occupancy that we’re proposing … is a more conservative approach,” Ng said.

The owner-occupancy requirement would be attached to the land deed for properties with ADUs, staff noted, adding it would not be actively enforced but handled on a complaint basis.

The Santa Maria ordinance would limit ADUs to one per property and require on-site replacement parking if the garage or carport is displaced. However, replacement parking would not to have to be covered.

But Aguilera-Hernandez said the requirement would restrict people’s property rights, noting different reasons, such as financial concerns, affect who might be named on property titles.

She suggested revisiting the issue in the future if problems arise.

“Right out of the gate to have the ownership requirement I think we’re asking for trouble and it’s just going to cost us,” Aguilera-Hernandez said, adding that the state intended ADUs would expand affordable housing.

“I totally disagree,” White O’Neill said. “I just think this ADU issue can potentially solve some problems but I just see enormous abuse, I see enormous terrible treatment of tenants, I see a devolving of neighborhoods if owners are not a big part of the process.”

Debate also centered on various scenarios involving property owners, including whether a relative could fulfill the requirement or how to handle houses owned by trusts or corporations.

“One of the frustrations that staff has had, and my colleagues statewide, is that this is kind of written and rushed through, and certainly not thought through,” Assistant City Attorney Phil Sinco said of the state law. “There’s going to be a lot of things that come up that we can’t possibly anticipate right now.”

City staff said they cannot fully anticipate the impacts of the ADU law and number of permits that would be proposed once the law goes into effect as early as mid-January.

