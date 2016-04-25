Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:17 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Planning Commission Picks Welcome Sign Design

Panel's recommendation for Highway 101 sign will be forwarded to the Santa Maria City Council for final approval

Santa Maria wants a welcome sign along Highway 101 and the Planning Commission is recommending this design, featuring the iconic tower of City Hall.
Santa Maria wants a welcome sign along Highway 101 and the Planning Commission is recommending this design, featuring the iconic tower of City Hall.  (City of Santa Maria photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 25, 2016 | 4:12 p.m.

Santa Maria planning commissioners weighed in on the design for a proposed new welcome sign to greet southbound travelers on Highway 101. 

On Wednesday night, the Planning Commission unanimously picked members’ preferred option for the new sign which will sit on the Caltrans right of way west of Highway 101 near the North Broadway offramp. 

The joint project at the northern entrance involves the city’s Community Development and Public Works departments, city planner Neda Zayer said.

“Much like other communities on the Central Coast that have welcome signs on the freeway, the city of Santa Maria would like to join the ranks in doing one for our city,” Zayer said.

The project is expected to cost $200,000, with work to start this summer, city officials said. 

Three designs by the consultant were presented, with the favorite choice including the signature tower element of City Hall.

“It’s an iconic feature here in the city and it’s been incorporated in this design to make a nod to that feature,” Zayer said.

The design also includes 1905, the year Santa Maria incorporated to become a city.

The second design also uses the tower feature plus the red roof tiles, while the third option uses classic mission-style architectural elements. 

Each says “Welcome to Santa Maria,” and soil will be added so the sign is elevated to provide better visibility, staff said.

Commissioner Tim Seifert expressed concerns the sign would be moved due to the interchange project, but staff said that likely wouldn’t occur for a couple of decades.

The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council for final approval.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 