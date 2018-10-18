Santa Maria Plants Seeds for Teen Pumpkin Carving Contest

The Abel Maldonado Youth Center and The Patch, in association with Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, will host a Teen Pumpkin Carving Contest, 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the Maldonado Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.

Teens can spend the evening making pumpkin masterpieces while enjoying Halloween music.

The event is free for teens in grades seven through 12. Registration is required and is open to 20 participants; register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register (enter pumpkin in the keyword search).

Pumpkins are donated by The Patch. Visit www.thepatchsantamaria.com to learn more.

The Abel Maldonado Youth Center is a hub for teens to hang out and make new friends. Admission is free for high school juniors and seniors. The center offers a gaming center, basketball court, computer lab, fitness center, and media center.

Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.