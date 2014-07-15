Santa Maria Police Arrest Four in Narcotics Search

Four Santa Maria residents were arrested Tuesday morning after authorities served a narcotics search warrant and allegedly found and seized marijuana and methamphetamine, according to Santa Maria police.

Detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team served the warrant at 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Smith Street and in the 700 block of East Boone Street, said Sgt. Woody Vega, a member of the gang suppression team.

Vega said the residents were subsequently arrested, and detectives seized approximately 700 grams of marijuana — with a street value of $21,000 — and approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine valued at about $800.

Ernest Johnson, 33, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana for sale, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Richard Marinello, 50, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale, being under the influence of a controlled substance and for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Bobby Johnson, 30, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotic paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance, and Rochelle Depalma, 24, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Vega said Bobby Johnson and Depalma were both cited and released.

Ernest Johnson and Marinello were transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

