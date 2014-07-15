Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:29 pm | Fair with Haze 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Police Arrest Four in Narcotics Search

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 15, 2014 | 3:30 p.m.

Ernest Johnson
Ernest Johnson

Four Santa Maria residents were arrested Tuesday morning after authorities served a narcotics search warrant and allegedly found and seized marijuana and methamphetamine, according to Santa Maria police.

Detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team served the warrant at 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Smith Street and in the 700 block of East Boone Street, said Sgt. Woody Vega, a member of the gang suppression team.

Vega said the residents were subsequently arrested, and detectives seized approximately 700 grams of marijuana — with a street value of $21,000 — and approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine valued at about $800.

Ernest Johnson, 33, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana for sale, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Richard Marinello, 50, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale, being under the influence of a controlled substance and for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Richard Marinello
Richard Marinello

Bobby Johnson, 30, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotic paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance, and Rochelle Depalma, 24, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Vega said Bobby Johnson and Depalma were both cited and released.

Ernest Johnson and Marinello were transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 