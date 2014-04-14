Santa Maria Police Arrest Man Accused of Abducting Son

Santa Maria police arrested a man Sunday night on charges of parental child abduction and making criminal threats.
Sgt. Mark Norling said that about 9 a.m. Sunday, 25-year-old Arthur Weston allegedly held a knife to the neck of his child's mother and made criminal threats before fleeing the home on South Broadway.
Weston reportedly returned later that evening, abducted his 2-year-old son and ran from the residence, according to Norling.
He said the child was not injured.
Weston was located a short time later and arrested without incident.
