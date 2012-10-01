Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder

Stabbing victim makes way to Marian Regional Medical Center, listed in critical condition

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 1, 2012 | 9:55 p.m.

A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday afternoon for attempted murder and outstanding warrants after a stabbing victim walked into Marian Regional Medical Center, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

A man with a life-threatening stab wound to his neck entered the hospital emergency room about 1:45 p.m., police said.

Before the man was rushed into emergency surgery, police officers, who were already at the hospital on an unrelated call, were able to establish that the stabbing had occurred at a residence in the 1000 block of North Lincoln Street.

Once on scene, officers came in contact with Daniel Ortega, 24, who was arrested on two outstanding warrants for his arrest and for attempted murder, police said. Ortega will be booked on those charges following additional investigation, officers said.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, is listed in critical condition.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

