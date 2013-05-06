Car-Theft Suspect Jailed After Brief Chase

Santa Maria police arrested a 24-year-old man Monday after he allegedly was found in a stolen vehicle and led officers on a short vehicle and foot chase.

The incident began about 10:45 a.m. when officers found a vehicle that was reported stolen in Santa Maria near Railroad Avenue and Orchard Street, Sgt. Mark Norling said.

The driver, Juan Enrique Martinez of Santa Maria, fled in the vehicle for a short distance before he abandoned the car and ran, Norling said.

He was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Martinez was booked into jail on charges of evading police in a vehicle, possessing a stolen vehicle, and drug possession, Norling said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.