Santa Maria Police Arrest Man on Burglary, Arson Charges

Santa Maria police arrested a suspect early Monday morning on burglary and arson charges after he was found inside a business on Skyway Drive.

Sgt. Terry Flaa said officers received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday reporting that a person was standing in the roadway and waving at passing vehicles on Skyway Drive near the airport. He said police responded but were unable to find the person.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers received a 9-1-1 call from a business in the 2900 block of Skyway Drive, according to Flaa. He said responding officers advised on-site security of the call, and the security personnel agreed to check the premises and call police if they were needed.

At 1:07 a.m., security called police to report finding an open door and shattered window leading to an office within the facility, as well as hearing noises from inside, according to Flaa.

He said police set up a perimeter, and after numerous orders to come out, a suspect identified later as 34-year-old Isael Vasquez of Canoga Park surrendered without incident.

He said investigating officers determined that Vasquez was the person previously reported to have been in the roadway on Skyway Drive and later forced entry into the business.

Vaquez is also accused of attempting to light a fire in a copy room. As a precaution, the Santa Maria Fire Department was called to the scene.

Vasquez was arrested on burglary and arson charges. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

