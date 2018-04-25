Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Santa Maria Stabbing

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a man with a non-life-threatening wound, Santa Maria police Lt. Russ Mengel said Wednesday.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Santa Maria police officers were dispatched to an assault near the intersection of South Broadway and McCoy Lane where they found the victim with a knife wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of the injury.

Officers investigated the the incident through the night and located two suspects, Mengel said.

Police arrested Michael Eugene Cangro, 46, and Lorraine Kanani McLaughlin, 40, both of Santa Maria, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and drug-related charges, he said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.