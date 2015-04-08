Wanted Parolee Arrested After Pursuit in Santa Maria

A man wanted for a parole violation was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a pursuit where speeds ranged from 5 to 35 mph in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police observed Vincent Lee Gonzales, 33, of Santa Maria driving a black sedan in the 700 block of North College Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. and recognized him as a wanted parolee.

As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Gonzales allegedly failed to yield but eventually stopped near the intersection of Main and Smith streets, police said.

Officers conducted a “high-risk stop” and took Gonzales into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale, felony evading arrest and violating parole.

