Santa Maria Police Arrest Residential Burglary Suspect

Advice

A Visalia man wanted in connection with several recent burglaries was arrested Tuesday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

A family in the 300 block of East Taylor Street called police at about 9 a.m. after someone broke into the occupied home.

The suspect fled the residence and police began searching the area.

With assistance from a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, officers located the suspect, identified as Jeffrey A. Ashworth, 26, in the area.

Ashworth was wanted in connection with several other recent burglaries in the Santa Maria area within the past couple of weeks, police said.

“Other persons were detained in connection with the investigation, but no other arrests for this crime have been made at this time,” police added.

Investigators are reviewing all recent burglaries across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, Santa Maria police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Police Department Watch Commander’s Office at 805.928.3781, ext. 2297.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.