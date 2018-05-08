Santa Maria Police Say Sexual Assault Suspect May be Linked to Similar Crimes

A Santa Maria parolee arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred near 1400 East Main Street early Friday may have committed similar crimes, Santa Maria police said.

James Francisco Fuentes, 42, of Santa Maria, was arrested Friday after police began investigating the sexual assault, police said Monday.

The suspect was located at Armstrong Park in Santa Maria approximately five hours after the attack.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with intent to commit rape, kidnapping with the intent to commit rapes, and violating parole, according to Santa Maria police.

Detectives believe Fuentes may have committed prior assaults in Santa Maria and asked that anyone with information on the incident or similar incidents call the Detective Bureau at 805.928.3781, extension 2278.

Anonymous tips also can be provided via the department’s crime tip line by calling 805.928-3781 x COPS (2677).

