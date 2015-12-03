Santa Maria Police Arrest Suspect From May Armed Robbery

On May 14 at 9:58 a.m., a male wearing a mask brandished a handgun and robbed the market located at 603 S. Thornburg in the City of Santa Maria.
The male threatened the store employee and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
At the time, his identity was unknown and the investigation remained open.
Santa Maria Police Department detectives received new information in November that led to the identification of Alexander Sandoval Alfaro, 36, of Santa Maria, as the suspect in the robbery.
Alfaro was arrested Wednesday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the charge of robbery.