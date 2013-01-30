Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:08 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Police Arrest Suspect in High-Speed Chase, Vehicle Theft

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 30, 2013 | 9:10 p.m.

David De Los Santos
A 30-year-old Santa Maria man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car earlier this week was arrested Wednesday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department

David De Los Santos was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m. as he was walking on the 200 block of North McClelland Street, said Sgt. Jack Dunn.

“After a short foot chase, De Los Santos was apprehended, and later booked for stolen vehicle and evading charges,” Dunn said.

The incident began at about 12:10 p.m. Monday with officers following a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of West Mill Street, according to Sgt. Terry Flaa.

Local schools were put on lockdown as a precautionary measure, and police eventually were forced to terminate the chase after the suspect’s reckless driving was deemed unsafe for the road conditions, Flaa said.

The stolen vehicle was located later, abandoned in the area of Atlantic Place and Railroad Avenue, but a search for the suspect in the immediate area was unsuccessful.

De Los Santos was arrested with Renae Burpee, 30, of Nipomo, who is believed to have been a passenger in the stolen vehicle, Dunn said.

Renae Burpee
Burpee was booked on two outstanding felony warrants and for allegedly possessing stolen property, Dunn said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

