Police Arrest Suspect in Stalking, Domestic Violence Case

Police arrested a suspect early Wednesday in a stalking and domestic violence-related case in Santa Maria.

Shortly after midnight, officers with the Santa Maria Police Department and deputies from the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department responded to the 100 block of East Price Street in Nipomo, according to Santa Maria police Sgt. Russell Mengel,

After talking with residents of the home, suspect Bobby Heredia was arrested, according to Mengel.

He said Heredia was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of stalking, violation of domestic violence restraining order, and criminal threats.

No further information was released.

